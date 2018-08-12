US Highway 6 closed again in Spanish Fork Canyon due to the Coal Hollow Fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah — U.S. Highway 6 was closed in both directions in Spanish Fork Canyon Sunday afternoon due to activity with the Coal Hollow Fire.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Fire Info all tweeted that U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions from mile post 187 at the Thistle Junction with U.S. Highway 89 to mile post 203 which is near the Tucker/Skyline Drive area.

No word when the highway will be reopened.

UDOT suggests using I-70 as an alternate route, which could add one hour or more to normal travel times.

You can check here for updates on this closure.

The road closure was announced about an hour after Utah Fire Info reported extreme fire activity was picking up with the Coal Hollow Fire near Highway 6 and that visibility was becoming very limited.

The Coal Hollow Fire grew 7 percent overnight and had burned over 19,000 acres as of Sunday morning and was 4 percent contained.