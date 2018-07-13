Wanted With Scott McKane: American flag stolen, prescription fraud, and credit card thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's "Wanted" starts with two suspects wanted in the Provo area.

One suspect is wanted for alleged theft of an American flag on the 4th of July.

Another suspect is being sought for questioning about a prescription fraud that occurred on June 18.

Anyone with identifying information on either suspect can contact the Provo Police Department at (801) 852-6210.

The Logan Police Department released photos of a male suspect Tuesday, who is accused of stealing credit cards in a burglary.

According to the police department, the man broke into a garage on July 6 and took a purse from a vehicle. The purse contained “several credit cards” that the suspect allegedly used at multiple stores between Logan and Preston, Idaho.

Police said that at one of the stores the suspect was seen leaving in a white colored Chevy SUV. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Fowler with the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9486.

The Bountiful Police Department announced Monday it was seeking the suspect of a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. Details regarding the nature of the theft and fraud were not released by police. Anyone with information on the suspect can call 801-298-6000 and reference case 2018-002191.