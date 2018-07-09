Provo Police seek help identifying man who stole American flag on 4th of July

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are looking for help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing an American flag from the porch of a home.

Provo Police say the theft occurred around midnight on July 4 in a residential neighborhood in the area of 1400 North and 1500 West.

Police posted video of the suspect, and they also said it sounds like the man left the area in a diesel vehicle of some kind.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Bushman with Provo PD at 385-219-9863.