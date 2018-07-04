Dollar Ridge Fire burns 40,469 acres, hundreds of homes evacuated in Duchesne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah -- The Dollar Ridge Fire has grown to 40,469 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The increase in acreage was reported by Utah fire officials Wednesday around 6:35 a.m.

As of Tuesday, about 450 homes have been evacuated while other residents in the area have been put on notice to standby to evacuate should the fire move in their direction.

Crews at the scene estimate that dozens of structures have been destroyed so far, but they say they can't confirm an exact number until the fire is controlled enough for them to approach.

Strong winds have complicated fire fighting efforts, particularly the work of aerial units making water drops. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for much of Utah Wednesday.

Gov. Gary Herbert declared a "State of Emergency" Tuesday due to the high fire danger in the Beehive State.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Duchesne High School to help anyone affected by the fire and the evacuations.

