Dollar Ridge Fire burning 30,000 acres as red flag warning continues Tuesday

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah -- Mandatory evacuations remain in effect Tuesday due to the Dollar Ridge Fire, which is burning on 30,000 acres with no containment as of Tuesday morning.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office provided new maps showing the evacuated areas as of Tuesday around 10 a.m., saying the order to evacuate is mandatory and reminding people not to enter the evacuated areas. See the images below for those updated maps:

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert will travel to the affected area Tuesday to survey the damage and discuss fire safety. A Type 1 incident team has also been dispatched to the fire and will take command of the scene later Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the fire is causing air quality issues in the Uintah Basin.

"If smoke becomes thick, people with heart or lung conditions should reduce physical exertion when possible," The DEQ stated via Twitter. "If physical exertion is required, residents should consider measures to filter particulates."

While the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said around 7 a.m. Tuesday they had revised the estimate of the fire's size to 19,000, Jason Curry of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said in a press conference later Tuesday they remain confident the size of the fire is closer to 30,000 acres.

There is no containment on the fire at this point. The evacuation orders from Monday remain in effect. That evacuation impacts up to 300 homes.

The sheriff's office says Red Flag Warning conditions continue Tuesday, and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are in the forecast.

Fire officials gave an update on the fire in a press conference. See the video embedded below for that update:

