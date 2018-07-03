× Governor Gary Herbert declares ‘State of Emergency’ in Utah due to high fire danger

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Tuesday night, declaring a State of Emergency for the month of July in Utah due to high fire danger.

Herbert cited dry and dangerous conditions and multiple wildfires actively burning as part of his reason for declaring the State of Emergency. He also wrote that drought conditions, and extreme temperatures justified his decision.

@GovHerbert issues an Executive Order declaring a “State of Emergency” for the entire State of Utah, for Wildland Fire Management effective for the month of July 2018. #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/GRbtpuRa6L — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 4, 2018

Herbert said that “immediate action” would be required to suppress fires in Utah and work to maintain safety in their aftermath.