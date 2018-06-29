‘West Valley Fire’ grows to 7,200 acres; smoke visible from most of Iron, Washington counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UTAH -- The West Valley Fire in southern Utah grew an estimated 4,700 acres Thursday to reach 7,200 acres in total.

The fire, which began Wednesday afternoon, is burning one mile east of Gardner Peak and about three miles northeast of Pine Valley Campground.

Fire officials say the smoke is visible from most of Iron and Washington counties and that Thursday's red flag warning conditions contributed to fire growth. That red flag warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 p.m.

"The weather is expected to create containment challenges for firefighters," officials stated.

About 10 homes near Mill Flat Trail head are threatened. The homes are located about two miles from the fire.

There are numerous forest road and trail closures in effect. Click here for those closures.