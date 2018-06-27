‘West Valley Fire’ ignites in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire sparked Wednesday afternoon near the Pine Valley Recreation Area in Washington County.

The “West Valley Fire” is one mile east of Gardner Peak and three miles northeast of Pine Valley Campground, in Dixie National Forest.

The fire is estimated at 100 acres and its cause is under investigation. Structures near the Mill Flat Trailhead are threatened as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A news release from the Bureau of Land Management said closures in the area are expected.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is moving to the north.

#WestValley Wildfire ignites north of Pine Valley, UT. Color Country Interagency Fire is responding, 100 acres, no containment, and is under investigation. Further details will be released tonight. #CCDHowell — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 27, 2018