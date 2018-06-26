× St. George Police identify victim, release new information in murder investigation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police have identified the victim and released new information Tuesday regarding a murder investigation.

The deceased is identified as 23-year-old Luwing Leonardo Lopez.

St. George Police initially released information about a suspicious death off of 1575 North in St. George on June 22.

Tuesday they stated that Lopez and Victor Hernandez were friends and were visiting at a residence.

“During the course of the visit, the conversation became heated and Victor stabbed Luwing multiple times, resulting in his death,” St. George Police stated.

Police were tipped off about the incident by a third party, who suspected a violent incident had occurred but lacked further details. Police responded and the investigation led to the arrest of Hernandez.

Hernandez was booked into jail on a charge of murder on June 23.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of Luwing Lopez at this time,” St. George Police stated.