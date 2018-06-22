× St. George Police detain person of interest in suspicious death investigation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are investigating a suspicious death Friday after receiving a tip about an altercation.

According to the St. George Police Department, officers were contacted by a citizens who received information an altercation had occurred and that someone was possibly killed.

Police responded to the 2000 Block of 1575 North and are now investigating a suspicious death.

The tipsters also “provided officers with the name and location of the suspect.”

Detectives have detained a person of interest in the case and are currently interviewing that person.

“We do not believe that any other persons are involved at this time and there is no danger to the public,” police stated.

The parties involved have not been identified, and police did not release any details regarding the cause and manner of death.

