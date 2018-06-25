Judge orders medical marijuana supporters, opponents and the Lt. Governor to appear in court

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has ordered Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, supporters and opponents of the medical marijuana ballot initiative to appear in court next month.

U.S. District Court Judge Clark Waddoups scheduled a July 23 hearing over whether the citizen referendum can go before voters in November. A group known as the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Utah is suing the Lt. Governor, arguing he cannot put the medical cannabis issue on the ballot because it would violate federal drug laws.

In recent court filings, Lt. Governor Cox and the Utah Patients Coalition (which sponsored the initiative) have argued he is within his authority to put it before voters.