Medical marijuana ballot initiative supporters ask judge to toss lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — The sponsors of a ballot initiative to legalize medical cannabis in Utah are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by their opponents.

In a court filing late Wednesday and obtained by FOX 13, the Utah Patients Coalition asked the judge to dismiss a lawsuit against Lt. Governor Spencer Cox by the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Utah (also known as Drug Safe Utah).

The Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Utah is suing the Lt. Governor, seeking to block him from putting medical marijuana on the November ballot. Lt. Gov. Cox has already certified it, finding it met the threshold to qualify. The Utah Patients Coalition, which gathered signatures and drafted the ballot initiative, intervened in the lawsuit.

In its filing, the Utah Patients Coalition said no one has been harmed by the initiative being on the ballot and any concerns are speculation.

“The twelve paragraphs that Plaintiffs dedicate to explaining their ‘harms’ do not describe injuries at all — they are no more than fears of what could happen should the Initiative pass. These public policy considerations are more properly addressed to the legislative branch — in this case, the voting public to whom the Utah Constitution has delegated legislative power,” UPC attorney Gerald Salcido wrote.

“Plaintiffs cannot describe any actual injuries suffered because the Initiative is still only a potential law, so its placement on the ballot creates only the potential for (speculative) injuries.”

The state is also expected to respond to the lawsuit before a judge schedules a hearing in the case.

Read the court filing here: