Man arrested after shooting in Kearns that left victim critically injured

KEARNS, Utah — Unified Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred in Kearns Tuesday.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as 19-year-old Ty Wayne Mcbride of West Valley City and say he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The shooting occurred Tuesday in the area of 5900 South Copper City Drive.

Police said Tuesday the 23-year-old victim, identified as Devon Stanfill of Bountiful, picked up a man while in his car and that man shot him as the two were near Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary School.

The victim was critically injured in the shooting.