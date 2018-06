× Man critically injured in Kearns shooting; police search for suspect

KEARNS, Utah – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kearns Tuesday afternoon.

Unified Police are searching for the man they said is responsible near 5900 South Copper City Dr.

Officers said the victim picked up a man in his car who police said shot him across the street from Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary School.

Police and K9 officers are searching the area for the suspect.