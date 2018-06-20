× Firefighters making ‘good progress’ on Trail Mountain fire in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters are making good progress on the Trail Mountain fire in Emery County which was 49 percent contained Wednesday.

The fire has been burning since June 4 and had forced the closure of several roads in the Huntington Canyon area.

The fire has burned 14,684 acres as of Wednesday.

The most recent fire activity is near East Mountain Ridge and the head of Mill Fork Canyon.

Crews have built a fireline on top of East Mountain and are doing back-burns in an effort to stop the fire on its northwest boundary.

Other crews are doing rehabilitation work in areas where the fire has been contained.

On Tuesday, crews battled the Straight Canyon Fire which was detected the day before near Joes Valley Reservoir, which is about four miles southwest of the Trail Mountain fire.

There is a large area closed around the fire in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. This is the map for Wednesday. You can see updated maps here.

Horse Canyon Trailhead, Indian Creek Campground, Little Bear Campground, Lower Little Bear Campground and Riverside Campground remain closed.

State Route 31 is open, but any unnecessary travel is discouraged, and those who do use the highway are asked to drive with caution.