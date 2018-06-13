× SR-31 closed near Huntington, nearby mine evacuated due to Trail Mountain Fire

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — State Road 31 has been closed near Huntington and a nearby mine has been evacuated due to the Trail Mountain Fire Wednesday.

The Trail Mountain Fire began as a prescribed burn but grew out of control due to windy conditions, and as of Tuesday night it was burning on an estimated 7,154 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that SR-31 is closing from the Huntington Power Plant to milepost 18.5, which they say is the turnoff to Miller’s Flat. The road closure is due to increased fire activity.

Trail Canyon has also been evacuated along with the Rhino Coal Mine, which is located in Huntington Canyon.

As of Wednesday there are more than 500 personnel battling the fire.