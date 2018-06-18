Utah Episcopal Diocese leader rips Trump administration over separation of families

SALT LAKE CITY — Bishop Scott Hayashi of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration for their justifications of separating migrant families at the border.

In a statement released last week, Bishop Hayashi condemned the actions and particularly their use of the Bible in supporting it. He wrote:

“The use of the Bible by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to justify the inhumane policy of separating immigrant families is shameful.

He said: ‘I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes,’ Sessions said during a speech to law enforcement officers in Fort Wayne, Ind. ‘Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves. Consistent and fair application of the law is in itself a good and moral thing, and that protects the weak and protects the lawful.’

Attorney General Sessions cites the same verses that were used to justify the institution of slavery in the United States. Following A.G. Sessions’ ‘logic’, one can imagine him in Germany in WWII utilizing his same thinking to justify the slaughter of the Jewish people.

If you are are a citizen of the United States, remember, what is being done by our nation is being done in our name. If you are a Christian living anywhere in the world – this is being done under the banner of Christianity. This is sin.”

Bishop Hayashi is the first Utah religious leader to openly condemn the actions of separating migrant families. The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said Bishop Oscar Solis would also be issuing a statement on the policy.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not immediately have a comment on the policy when contacted by FOX 13.

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation, including Rep. Mia Love, Rep. Chris Stewart and Sen. Orrin Hatch have all condemned the Trump administration policy.