LDS Church says it’s ‘troubled’ by separation of families at U.S.-Mexico border

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said migrant families should not be separated at the border.

In a statement released to FOX 13 on Monday, the LDS Church said families should be kept together and called what the Trump administration is doing “harmful to families.”

Read the full statement here:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has long expressed its position that immigration reform should strengthen families and keep them together. The forced separation of children from their parents now occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border is harmful to families, especially to young children. We are deeply troubled by the aggressive and insensitive treatment of these families. While we recognize the right of all nations to enforce their laws and secure their borders, we encourage our national leaders to take swift action to correct this situation and seek for rational, compassionate solutions.”

The statement by Utah’s largest faith is the latest from political and religious leaders who oppose the policy of separating children from their parents at the border. Bishop Scott Hayashi of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah also criticized the policy declaring “this is sin.”

Bishop Oscar Solis of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City also called on the Trump administration to rescind the policy.