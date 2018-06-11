× Rep. Mia Love accuses Mayor Ben McAdams of taking donations from future Olympia land development

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Representative Mia Love (R, UT) is accusing Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams of taking $10,000 in donations from a controversial land developer.

The new Olympia Project in the southwest part of Salt Lake County has caused many to become upset in the community, and a referendum was made to combat the development.

In a Facebook post Monday, Love called McAdams a “power broker” and said she would “continue to fight for my community until Ben vetoes the proposal.”

McAdam’s campaign released the following statement on Love’s allegations:

“Last week Mayor McAdams pushed the pause button on this development and has been very clear about his intention to issue a veto should a compromise fail to be found. He’s meeting with local mayors and council members as we speak and has scheduled a public town hall this Thursday to hear from residents. He’s doing what he always does which is reach out, bring everyone to the table, and look for the best solution — that’s the type of public servant he is. Frankly, I’d say I’m surprised to see an otherwise absent congresswoman take an interest in a local issue except for the fact that, in typical Washington D.C. fashion, she’s desperate to distract from the hundreds of thousands of dollars she’s taken from big-pharma and Wall Street special interest groups to roll back consumer protections and ensure that drug companies are able to drive up prescription drug prices continue raking in record-high profits.”

A spokesperson for McAdams said he will hold a town hall meeting on the development, on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Herriman High School.