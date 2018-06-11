Herriman residents launch signature drive in effort to stop Olympia development

HERRIMAN, Utah — There is a grassroots movement to stop the planned Olympia development in the southwest part of Salt Lake County.

Resident Justin Swain is organizing a signature-gathering drive, and a post on his Facebook page is asking all residents in the area to sign it.

Swain says there’s still a lot of work ahead. To get the referendum on the ballot, almost 90,000 signatures are required.

The Salt Lake County Council approved a zone change on 932 acres near Herriman to clear the way for a development similar to the “Daybreak” master-planned community in South Jordan.

The Olympia project calls for 8,765 high density residential units as well as businesses, hotels and restaurants.

The council approved the zoning change despite major concerns about traffic and infrastructure from the leaders of every nearby city and town.

Salt Lake County Mayor, Ben McAdams later said the county will act as a mediator and try to strike a balance between residents’ concerns and the right of private property owners to sell or develop their land.