Police identify driver in fatal crash at Millcreek Starbucks

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Police have identified a driver who was injured in a deadly crash at a Starbucks in Millcreek Friday.

The driver was identified Saturday as 34-year-old West Walker of Oakley, Utah.

Unified Police said Saturday they are still waiting on toxicology results from Walker but at this point they believe he suffered some kind of medical episode prior to the crash.

Police say Walker was behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into the patio of a Starbucks near 4800 South Highland Drive Friday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said a truck traveling at "a high rate of speed" crossed Highland Dr., jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people on the Starbucks patio around 9:15.

Joslyn Nicole Spilsbury, 48 of Salt Lake City, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Her family spoke to Fox 13 News Friday.

Two others who were on the patio were injured. One was released from the hospital Friday and the second remains hospitalized in critical condition, UPD said Saturday.

Walker was behind the wheel, and there were also two children inside the truck. The children suffered minor injuries while Walker was taken to a hospital.

Walker was still in the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.