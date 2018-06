× One killed, others critically injured in crash at Salt Lake Starbucks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – One person is dead and others are critically injured after a car crashed into a patio at Starbucks near 4800 S. Highland Dr.

Unified Police said at least five people were in critical condition Friday morning.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash at this time.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene.