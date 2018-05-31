× Sandy Police identify man accused of exposing himself to child in mall bathroom

SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy have identified a man accused of exposing himself to a young boy while at the Shops at South Town back in April.

Sandy Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Jonathan Soberanis.

Police first released a photo of the man in April, saying Soberanis approached a 9-year-old boy in a restroom, pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The man told the boy to “come closer,” police say, but the boy fled instead and notified his mother. The boy’s mother snapped a photo of the man.

While police have identified Soberanis, he has not yet been taken into custody. Anyone with information on Soberanis’ whereabouts can contact Sandy Police at 801-568-7200.