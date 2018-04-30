Sandy police looking for man who exposed himself to young boy at South Town Mall

SANDY, Utah – Sandy police are looking for a man suspected of lewd behavior at the South Town Mall.

Sgt. Jason Nielson says on Saturday April 21, a nine-year-old boy was in a bathroom at the mall.

The boy said a man approached him, pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

While his pants were down, the man asked the boy to “come closer.”

Instead the boy ran out of the bathroom, found his mother and pointed out the suspect to her.

The mother took a quick photo of the man with her phone.

At that point, he knocked the phone out of her hand and pushed her to the ground.

The man then took off on foot and asked to be taken to the nearby Trax station.

He was last seen getting into a late model black Ford Mustang.

The suspect is described as five-feet-seven inches to five-feet-ten inches tall, in his early to mid twenties, with dark colored hair.

If you have any information, call Sandy Police at 801 568-7200 or the anonymous tip line 801 568-INFO.