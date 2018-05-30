× West Valley City Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City May 27, but they have not yet identified a suspect.

West Valley City Police identified the deceased Wednesday as 35-year-old Raoul Armondo Cabrera.

The man was found deceased in the area of 6750 West Frontage Road Sunday morning.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and say the vehicle that hit the man may have been a Ford Econoline van, which may now have damage to the front passenger-side headlight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.