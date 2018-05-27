West Valley man killed in overnight hit and run

WEST VALLEY CITY – A man was found dead Sunday morning after police say he was the victim of a hit and run.

West Valley Police say a witness called in around 1 A.M. claiming to have found the body of the dead man on the grass near 6750 West Frontage Road.

Police currently have no leads on the incident or the identity of the driver involved.

The man was in his 30s or 40s, but police have not released his identity at this time.

If you have any information on the incident contact West Valley City Police at (801) 840-4000.