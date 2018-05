Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - After the news of her son, Josh Holt's, release from a Venezuelan prison Laurie Holt reached out to Fox 13 to share her feelings before flying out to Washington D.C for the reunion.

Laurie Holt says she is feeling mixed emotions right now until the situation becomes a reality. "Until I actually have him in my arms, until he's actually in the air from Venezuela. Then I will breathe easier."

Laurie will now fly to Washington D.C. and then she says straight to the White House.