× FanX co-founder Bryan Brandenburg stepping aside amid criticism of handling of harassment complaint

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City FanX co-founder Bryan Brandenburg is stepping aside in response to criticism of his handling of a report of harassment.

Brandenburg told Fox 13 News Thursday he is taking an “immediate and indefinite” leave of absence.

He said he wants his decision to step down from the convention to show the women who have complained that he has heard their complaints. He said it was a hard decision to leave the company he founded with Dan Farr in 2013, but he would rather step aside so that the fan base can thrive.

Brandenburg has been the subject of heated criticism in recent days for his response to a report of harassment at a convention.

At one point Brandenburg messaged the Utah author behind the report and suggested she “sit this one out.”

Author Shannon Hale had this response to that initial message:

“FanX is going to act in the interest of the abuser and assume the best of him and the worst of the accuser. I am so disheartened,” Hale wrote.

Brandenburg issued an apology for those messages on Monday, saying he made multiple mistakes in handling the report of harassment. He apologized directly to Hale and to others affected by the incident.

FanX also posted an FAQ on their website regarding that statement.

Brandenburg’s leave of absence was announced Thursday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.