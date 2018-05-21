× FanX co-founder apologizes for suggesting Utah author ‘sit this one out’ after harassment inquiry

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah author Shannon Hale and others are decrying the organizers of FanX, formerly Salt Lake Comic Con, over co-founder Bryan Brandenburg’s response to Hale’s inquiry about the organization’s harassment policy.

In a message to Brandenburg, Hale, who had been invited to the convention as a special guest, stated she could not depend on the convention’s organizers to enact an anti-harassment policy.

“FanX is going to act in the interest of the abuser and assume the best of him and the worst of the accuser. I am so disheartened,” Hale wrote.

Brandenburg responded with an assurance that there is a new policy, which he said was managed by and met the satisfaction and scrutiny of two women on his team. But the next paragraph in Brandenburg’s response struck a chord with Hale and others who weighed in on Twitter Monday:

“Maybe it is best that you sit this one out and then wait to hear how it went. I don’t think there is anything we can say to convince you to come and quite frankly, I’m not willing to try. I know in my heart that we take this seriously and I don’t think you get it,” Brandenburg wrote.

Hale posted a screenshot of that paragraph on her Twitter account Monday morning, and said she was disappointed in the way FanX handled an undisclosed sexual harassment accusation.

“I’ve been communicating with them privately, hoping they’d step up. Just got an email response. Please play sexism bingo with this paragraph,” she wrote.

The tweet has received hundreds of likes and scores of replies supporting Hale, who later wrote she “couldn’t have faked a worse response” than the one she received from Brandenburg.

The FanX Twitter account responded with its own tweets, which have since been deleted.

“You said you didn’t want to come to FanX because we wouldn’t apologize for not publically [sic] banning someone. Mr. Brandenburg responded with ‘Maybe it is best that you sit this one out.’ Context is everything,” one of FanX’s deleted tweets said.

Attached to that tweet was a screenshot of part of the email exchange between Hale and Brandenburg, and it revealed Hale’s private email address.

“Wow. FanX is now coming at me. They have published my full email without redacting my private email address, but they did cut off some of the sexist comments Bryan made at the end. And what I asked for was public clarification after you dismissed harassment as ‘hugging,'” Hale wrote.

After deleting the offending tweet, FanX acknowledged the issue with a follow-up.

“Private info has been deleted. If I’ve missed something, let me know. -Manda,” the follow-up said.

Brandenburg issued the following apology Monday evening:

I made multiple mistakes in handling the report of harassment at our event. I was insensitive to people that were communicating to me about this issue. It was me and me alone that responded to one of the people involved and I handled it terribly. I am so sorry. I wish I could take it back but I can’t. I was wrong, I made more than one mistake, and it was a very painful lesson. I’m ashamed that I didn’t handle it better and I hope that I can be forgiven. I’m so sorry that I came across like I did. Please forgive me.

