Herriman City announces chief of new police force

HERRIMAN, Utah – Herriman City announced Monday that a chief for the new Herriman City Police Department has been chosen.

The announcement comes after Herriman decided to leave the Unified Police Department on May 17.

Herriman City Council members said that they had approached UPD with concerns of wasted money, but did not receive a prompt reply. The city announced its plans to separate and said it could do so as early as July 1 of this year.

The city said that Troy D. Carr, who previously served as the Herriman City Precinct Chief of Police Services for Unified Police Department, was chosen to be the new chief.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Herriman City,” Carr said. “We will create a police department that is dedicated to our residents, as well as proactive and responsive in meeting the unique needs of our growing community.”

Saturday the Herriman City Council gave their consent and direction to the City Manager to employ a police chief. As the City transitions and develops the Herriman City Police Department, police services will continue to be provided by UPD.