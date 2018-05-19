Herriman City Council votes to appoint police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah — The city council voted 5-0 to direct the city manager to appoint a police chief during a special meeting Saturday night.

Wednesday, the city council voted unanimously to dissolve the city’s relationship with Unified Police.

The city claims it pays UPD for the salaries of 18 officers but is only being supplied with 13.

Despite opposition from many residents, the city council believes, in the long run, this will be a positive change.

“I actually like the passion people have shown,” said council member Clint Smith. “I like the direction we’re going."

Smith said the decision wasn’t taken lightly and the past few days have worn on him and other city leaders.

The city manager is now tasked with what the council calls an important decision in naming someone who will lead and set the tone for the department.

“I am excited about the prospects of those that will be part of our organization, including the one we select to lead the organization going forward,” Smith said.