× Fourth of July fireworks display at Sugar House Park faces cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sugar House Park Authority announced Sunday that the annual Fourth of July fireworks display faces cancellation unless private funds become available.

According to a press release from Sugar House Park Authority, the annual display has been privately funded and organized since 2010, but the private organizer of previous years’ displays has chosen not to organize a display for this year.

The press release cites cost and environmental concerns, and says that as the event has grown in popularity, more requirements and permits have become necessary to hold a safe and successful event.

“No individual or group has come forward this year, and the time required to produce this event has passed,” the press release states. “Without a private organizer and private funds, the July 4th fireworks show for 2018 will not take place.”

The park authority says the time required to organize a successful event would make it “nearly impossible” for the display to come together at this point.

The park authority raised similar concerns about a lack of private funding in November of last year.

The display faced similar concerns in 2015 but the show went on after several donors chipped in.