× Sugar House Park Fourth of July Fireworks in Jeopardy

SALT LAKE CITY – The annual Fourth of July firework show at Sugar House Park may be in jeopardy.

According to a statement by Chad Anderson of Sugar House Park, no entity has arranged to put on a firework display.

According to Anderson, due to the size of the event, and the difficulty it poses in planning, the window of opportunity is closing for 2018.

“Over the years, different groups and individuals have stepped forward to manage the event, but each has come to realize that the event is costly in terms of time and expenses,” Anderson wrote.

If any one or group would be interested in organizing this event, the Parks Department will be accepting applications. Applications can be found at www.sugarhousepark.org