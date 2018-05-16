× Salt Lake City Police recover evidence in murder of teen girl after searching landfill in Wyoming

SALT LAKE CITY — About 20 police officers from Salt Lake City traveled to the Evanston, Wyoming area this week and searched a landfill to locate evidence connected to a homicide investigation.

According to Salt Lake City Police, officers following up on tips related to the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Salt Lake City conducted a coordinated search of the Uinta County Landfill near Evanston, Wyoming.

Police say that more than 250 staffing hours were dedicated to the effort, which resulted in the recovery of evidence. Police say the are not able to disclose the nature of the evidence that was found at this time.

Baleigh Bagshaw, 15 of Salt Lake City, was murdered May 7 in Salt Lake City, and her mother may have heard part of the attack over the phone.

Shaun French, 24, was arrested in Colorado and is a suspect in Bagshaw’s death. Police say Bagshaw and French previously had a sexual relationship and that there were warrants out for French’s arrest for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

