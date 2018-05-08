Person of interest in homicide of 15-year-old wanted for sexual acts with minor

SALT LAKE CITY - Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Shaun French, a person of interest in the killing of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw. Investigators say French had lived in the same house as Bagshaw in the past but was no longer living there when she was found dead.
“He’s wanted for the unlawful sexual contact with a minor, as far as for the homicide, he’s still just a person of interest,” said Sergeant Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Bagshaw's friends remembered her as fearless and expressed their shock and sadness that occurred Monday afternoon.
