Utah mom who lost all her limbs returns to home remodeled by community

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- One Springville mother of six had both her arms and legs amputated earlier this year, and Saturday local subcontractors and her community came together to give her a new home.

After two weeks of construction, motorcycles escorted Tiffany King and her fiancé to their neighbors waiting to greet them at their front door.

King is a quadruple amputee, having lost the oxygen in her arms and legs after falling sick with pneumonia and going into a coma.

Her fiancé Mo Fonohema said it’s hard, but he’s just happy that she’s still with him and their family.

“I get to bring her home,” Fonohema said. “A lot of people don’t get that.”