Community remodels Springville home for mother who lost limbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - A Springville mother lost all four limbs after complications from an infection.

Now Tiffany King's neighbors are coming together to make her home ready for her return from the hospital.

King said she has no doubt about her own physical transformation and that she will one day walk down the aisle with the help of prosthetic limbs.

But until that time, she’ll be confined to a wheelchair when she comes home from the hospital.

Now her neighbors and the community are teaming up to transform her house into a wheelchair-friendly environment.

That means an extensive amount of very expensive construction.

The family will already be saddled with medical bills so neighbors and friends are volunteering their time, talents and equipment to retrofit the residence.

Neither Tiffany nor those close to her are complaining about the circumstances they’ve been dealt.

Instead they are focusing on all the positives that have come their way as a result.

They are trying to complete the work over the next two months.

Tiffany is expected to leave the hospital near the end of May.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video