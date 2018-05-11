× Missing man found dead in Orem

OREM, Utah — Orem Police confirm a man reported missing last month was found dead Friday morning.

Orem Police say they located the body of Robert Flygare near some railroad tracks in the vicinity of 2000 South, just west of I-15, around 8:30 a.m.

Police say Flygare was reported missing after he left his Orem home on April 25, and authorities have been searching ever since.

Authorities say a medical examiner will confirm the official cause of death, but they say there is no danger to the public and they are not seeking a suspect.

“We and the Flygare family appreciate everyone who helped search for Bob and for the posts you have all shared,” Orem Police stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and let’s all please respect their privacy while they morn(sic) his passing.”