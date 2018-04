OREM, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing in Orem.

Officers said 75-year-old Robert Flygare was last seen Thursday morning near 600 S. 700 W.

Flygare may be disoriented or have had a medical issue, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt and jeans.

Authorities said they would like to hear from anyone who might have information at (801) 229-7070.