× LDS Church announces end to relationship with Boy Scouts of America

SALT LAKE CITY – The LDS Church announced Tuesday that it would be ending its’ relationship with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

The Church and the Boy Scouts of America have been partners for more than 100 years.

“We jointly express our gratitude to the thousands of Scout leaders and volunteers who have selflessly served over the years in Church-sponsored Scouting units, including local BSA districts and councils,” the Church and the BSA wrote in a statement.

The statement said that as of Dec. 31, 2019, all chartered and church-affiliated Scouting programs worldwide will cease.

Until that date, the Church said it would remain “fully engaged” in Scouting programs.

“While the Church will no longer be a chartered partner of BSA or sponsor Scouting units after December 31, 2019, it continues to support the goals and values reflected in the Scout Oath and Scout Law and expresses its profound desire for Scouting’s continuing and growing success in the years ahead,” the statement said.

The full statement released by the Church and BSA can be read below: