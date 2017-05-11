LDS Church to end participation in Varsity, Venturing Boy Scout programs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will end its participation in programs for young men ages 14 to 18, the faith announced Thursday.

The LDS Church said it would no longer participate in the Venturing and Varsity programs, which have been difficult to implement. The faith said it would continue to support Cub and Boy Scout programs until age 13 for the time being.

“Instead, Young Men activities will focus on spiritual, social, physical and intellectual goals outlined by the Church. These activities are designed to be fun and meaningful and provide opportunities for personal growth and development,” the church said in a statement.

The LDS Church’s decision will have a major impact on scouting and the cultural traditions of the faith. Eagle Scouts, the top rank in scouting for a young Mormon man, are widely regarded in Utah culture as a badge of honor and typically go to young men in their late-teen years.

The LDS Church did not exactly say if it plans to end its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America entirely. In a statement issued early Thursday morning, the LDS Church reiterated previous lines meeting spiritual needs of children.

“The Church continues to look for ways to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual needs of young men around the world. The current decision is consistent with those efforts. The Church will continue to use the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs for boys and young men ages 8 through 13,” it said.

The LDS Church was also silent about recent positions the Boy Scouts have taken, such as including gay children or leaders in their ranks.

