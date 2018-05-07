Salt Lake City Police seek 24-year-old man in connection to death of 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Monday night it was seeking a person of interest in the homicide of a 15-year-old girl.

Shaun French, 24, may be driving a 1991 Daihatsu Rocky, that is camouflage in color with Wyoming listing 19-13974.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said French may be headed to Wyoming.

Police also released photos of French, who appeared to be a white male with facial hair and glasses.

Police asked anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.