Salt Lake City Police seek 24-year-old man in connection to death of 15-year-old

Posted 9:06 pm, May 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24PM, May 7, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Monday night it was seeking a person of interest in the homicide of a 15-year-old girl.

Shaun French, 24, may be driving a 1991 Daihatsu Rocky, that is camouflage in color with Wyoming listing 19-13974.

 

Example of vehicle suspect may be driving.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said French may be headed to Wyoming.

Police also released photos of French, who appeared to be a white male with facial hair and glasses.

Police asked anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.