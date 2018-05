× Police investigate SLC homicide after being called for welfare check

SALT LAKE CITY – Police confirmed they were investigating a homicide after a call for a welfare check came in Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim of the homicide was found in the area of 500 N. and 1600 W.

Details regarding the nature of the homicide were unknown at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.