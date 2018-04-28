× Ricky Rubio will not play in Game 1 at Houston, could be out for 10 days

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio will not play in Game 1 in Houston Sunday, and he could miss up to 10 days after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 6 vs the Thunder Friday night.

The Utah Jazz stated via Twitter Saturday that Rubio will not play Sunday in Houston.

Ricky Rubio (left hamstring strain) is out tomorrow for Game 1 in Houston. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 28, 2018

ESPN reports that league sources say the Jazz estimate Rubio will be out for 10 days with a left hamstring strain, though there is some possibility the injury could be re-evaluated and Rubio might return more quickly.

Rubio underwent an MRI Saturday, ESPN reports. The point guard seemed to address the update via Twitter Saturday, saying “Never too high, never too low.

The point guard left the game partway through the first quarter Friday night and appeared to limp slightly. He did not return to the game, which the Jazz won 96-91 to eliminate the Thunder.

Rubio said after the game he saw a “team with the biggest heart I have ever been a part of”.

Man, I can’t be more proud to play for this organization. What I saw today is a team with the biggest heart I have ever been part of. Moving to the second round and we are just getting started. Man, oh man. I can’t sleep. pic.twitter.com/OcWjQc7Dcj — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) April 28, 2018

The Jazz will take on the Rockets at 1:30 p.m. MDT Sunday.