Jazz beat Thunder 96-91 to advance to Western Conference Semifinals

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will face the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-91 in Game 6 Friday night.

The Jazz struggled offensively early on, and things looked dire when Ricky Rubio left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

But the Jazz went on a run in the second to tie the game up at halftime, and Donovan Mitchell exploded in the third quarter for more than 20 points.

It was a hard fought fourth quarter, and with about 24 seconds left to play the Jazz led 94-91. The Thunder missed a three-point shot, and the Jazz recovered and wound the clock down to 6.9 seconds before Donovan Mitchell was fouled.

The rookie made both shots to make the lead 96-91 and secure the win. The Jazz will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they will face the Houston Rockets.

Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. MDT.