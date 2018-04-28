× Man charged with automobile homicide for fatal crash in stolen car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man has been charged with automobile homicide in connection with a fatal crash in November of 2017 in West Valley City.

Elcina Tso, 25, was killed as a result of the crash in West Valley City on November 7. Police say she was in a truck that was hit head-on by a man driving a stolen Toyota Camry.

Police said at the time that the driver of the stolen Camry, Alberto Herrera, dropped something while driving and reached down to grab it, which is when the collision occurred.

A warrant was issued for Herrera’s arrest Friday and he has been booked into jail.

He is charged with: automobile homicide/criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs as a second-degree felony and one count of receipt or transfer of a stolen vehicle as a second-degree felony.

Herrera is also charged with several misdemeanors and infractions: one count of giving false information, one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of operating a vehicle without an interlock device as an alcohol restricted driver, one count of driving without a valid license, and one count of failure to stay in one lane of travel.