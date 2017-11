Please wait for video to load below.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Four people are injured after a crash on Redwood Rd. at 2900 S. involving a stolen car.

Authorities said a Toyota Camry reported stolen from West Valley City collided with a pickup truck.

The accident closed the northbound right lanes Tuesday morning.

One person went to the hospital with critical injuries, others have minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.