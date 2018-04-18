Jazz beat Thunder 102-95 to tie series at 1-1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Despite concerns Donovan Mitchell would miss Game 2 due to a foot injury, the rookie led the Utah Jazz to victory Wednesday night.

Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with 28 points, adding six rebounds and two assists to his stat column in the 102-95 win.

The Utah Jazz will return to Salt Lake City for Game 3 tied 1-1 in the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Derrick Favors was good for 16 rebounds and 20 points, while Rudy Gobert had 15 rebounds and 13 points. Ricky Rubio chipped in 22 points for the Jazz.

While the Thunder’s Paul George amassed 36 points in Game 1, the Jazz held George to 18 points and 33% from three-point range Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook led OKC in scoring with 19 points.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m. MDT.