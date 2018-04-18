× ‘It’s looking good’ – Donovan Mitchell could play in Game 2 against Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will make a decision at game time whether or not he’ll play in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a foot injury earlier this week.

“It’s pretty much a game time decision right now, but it’s looking good right now, I think,” Mitchell said in an interview Wednesday morning.

Mitchell suffered a bruised left foot Sunday in a 108-116 loss to the Thunder. He said his decision about playing in Game 2 Wednesday evening will depend on the amount of pain he’s feeling.

“I couldn’t give you like a number, but it’s not too bad. I’m fine,” Mitchell said when asked about his pain level Wednesday morning.