Watch: Pop singer Rachel Platten botches National Anthem at Utah Royals soccer game

SANDY, Utah – Fans and players were both confused and amused by pop singer Rachel Platten’s rendition of the National Anthem at the home debut of Utah Royal FC, Utah’s new women’s professional soccer team, on Saturday.

The “Fight Song” singer forgot the words not once, but twice.

Thankfully, Platten, who has a beautiful voice, was able to restart, and finish the song with the support of the crowd.